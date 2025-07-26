Brown Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,209,000 after buying an additional 11,074,601 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,950,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,275,000 after buying an additional 5,291,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,365,000 after buying an additional 5,059,340 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,652,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after buying an additional 3,047,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,717.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,976,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,532,000 after buying an additional 1,867,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $28.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

