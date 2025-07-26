Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.