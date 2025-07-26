Motco Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,102,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $2,029,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $534.98 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.