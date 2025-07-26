L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.400-10.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.492. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.8 billion-$21.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.6 billion.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $269.07 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $280.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.14 and a 200 day moving average of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 233.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

