Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Issues Earnings Results

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBI stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $41.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.24. Sturgis Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

