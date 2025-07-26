Motco Sells 2,523 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Motco decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,344,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,917,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $299.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

