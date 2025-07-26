Motco Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Motco raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Walt Disney stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

