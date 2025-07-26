Motco Sells 6,634 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Motco decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 396,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.9%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $149.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.38.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

