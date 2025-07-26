iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Raised by Cosner Financial Group LLC

Cosner Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,033,000 after acquiring an additional 114,337 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

