CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Issues Earnings Results

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
CytoDyn Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CYDY opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. CytoDyn has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.49.
CytoDyn Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CytoDyn
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/21 – 07/25
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.