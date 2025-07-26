CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Issues Earnings Results

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

CytoDyn Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYDY opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. CytoDyn has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

CytoDyn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.