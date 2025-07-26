Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Paychex by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,898,000 after buying an additional 75,417 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $147.99 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.07 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.46.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.