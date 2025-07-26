Brokerages Set enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) PT at $23.29

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.29.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.
Shares of ENGN opened at $3.70 on Friday. enGene has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
