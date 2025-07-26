Brokerages Set enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) PT at $23.29

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. raised its stake in enGene by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 9,632,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 954,610 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in enGene by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 5,046,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,573 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in enGene by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,557,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,942 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in enGene by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,159,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 101,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in enGene by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENGN opened at $3.70 on Friday. enGene has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

