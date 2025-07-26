Reviewing Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electromed and Heyu Biological Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $61.44 million 2.57 $5.15 million $0.79 23.82 Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 176.81 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Heyu Biological Technology.

40.8% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Electromed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Electromed and Heyu Biological Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 2 4.00 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Electromed presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.00%. Given Electromed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Electromed is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Electromed has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, meaning that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 11.34% 15.71% 13.37% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Summary

Electromed beats Heyu Biological Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products to hospitals, home health care centers, pulmonary rehabilitation centers, cystic fibrosis centers, neuromuscular clinics, and other clinics through distributors. It markets its products to physicians, health care providers, and directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

