Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 8.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 71.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,073 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Equinix by 20.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 113.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $957.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $801.43 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $838.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $858.14.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

