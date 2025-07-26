Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives $22.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

ALMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alumis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Alumis to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,227,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,531,835.40. This represents a 0.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 160,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $748,927.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,586,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,299.96. This trade represents a 4.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 365,290 shares of company stock worth $1,678,864. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Alumis by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alumis by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $3.88 on Friday. Alumis has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.35). Research analysts expect that Alumis will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

