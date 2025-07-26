Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives $22.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.
ALMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alumis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Alumis to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alumis
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alumis
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Alumis by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alumis by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter.
Alumis Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $3.88 on Friday. Alumis has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.
Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.35). Research analysts expect that Alumis will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alumis Company Profile
Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alumis
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.