Financial Survey: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) versus PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) and PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Berry has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PostRock Energy has a beta of -2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 341% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 0 1 1 0 2.50 PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Berry and PostRock Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Berry presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Berry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berry is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berry and PostRock Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $776.50 million 0.30 $19.25 million ($0.47) -6.38 PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and PostRock Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -4.51% 7.36% 3.41% PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Berry beats PostRock Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

