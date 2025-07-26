Analysts Set Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT at $3.93

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGHT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGHT

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

In related news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $38,197.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 266,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,558.57. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 23,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $98,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,986,943 shares in the company, valued at $24,845,813.45. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,365 shares of company stock worth $180,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 654.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 340,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 108,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The company has a market cap of $180.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.47.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.