Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nouveau Monde Graphite to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -40.65% -30.19% Nouveau Monde Graphite Competitors -976.56% -12.60% -5.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -$53.48 million -6.36 Nouveau Monde Graphite Competitors $10.47 billion $455.46 million -2.39

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nouveau Monde Graphite’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite. Nouveau Monde Graphite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

41.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nouveau Monde Graphite and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nouveau Monde Graphite Competitors 619 1699 3338 145 2.52

Nouveau Monde Graphite presently has a consensus target price of $2.58, suggesting a potential upside of 26.54%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nouveau Monde Graphite’s peers have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nouveau Monde Graphite peers beat Nouveau Monde Graphite on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec. It also involved in the real estate and trading activities. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-Des-Saints, Canada.

