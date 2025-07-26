Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) vs. Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Head to Head Contrast

Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Paysafe shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pax Global Tech and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pax Global Tech N/A N/A N/A Paysafe -0.02% 10.41% 1.87%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pax Global Tech $774.67 million 1.04 $91.46 million N/A N/A Paysafe $1.70 billion 0.48 $22.16 million ($0.02) -686.50

This table compares Pax Global Tech and Paysafe”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pax Global Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paysafe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pax Global Tech and Paysafe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pax Global Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paysafe 1 3 0 0 1.75

Paysafe has a consensus target price of $16.95, indicating a potential upside of 23.45%. Given Paysafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Pax Global Tech.

Volatility & Risk

Pax Global Tech has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysafe has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paysafe beats Pax Global Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pax Global Tech

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS. The company also develops MAXSTORE, a cloud-based Software as a Service platform that provides one-stop terminal management and valu-added services; paxRhino, a key injection service; and CyberLab, a payment application cloud test platform that provides professional one-stop online debugging and testing service. In addition, it offers payment solutions services, and maintenance and installation services. PAX Global Technology Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. The Merchant Solutions segment offers PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions, as well as comprehensive support services under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The Digital Wallets segment offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; and pay-by-bank solutions under the Rapid Transfer brand. It also provides eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases; Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

