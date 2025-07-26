FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,272 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco raised its position in AT&T by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 13,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,788,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,971,000 after purchasing an additional 175,276 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,715,000 after purchasing an additional 87,590 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 403,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 90,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

