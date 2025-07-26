FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 66.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 95.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

