FourThought Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 1.1% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 454,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 57,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,761,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $3,152,410. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $279.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.44 and a 200-day moving average of $262.25. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.25 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

