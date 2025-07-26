Motco Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Motco lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,633 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 251,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 16,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Arete Research upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

