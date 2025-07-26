FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,502 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after acquiring an additional 774,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after acquiring an additional 714,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

