FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $9,247,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,362.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,475.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,202.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,579.78 and a one year high of $2,645.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 target price (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,639.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.