Security Financial Services INC. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

SPTL stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

