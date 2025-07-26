FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,623,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hubbell by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,510,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,641,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,032,000 after buying an additional 72,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.25.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $442.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.50 and its 200 day moving average is $383.31.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

