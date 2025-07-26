FourThought Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,822,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $290.22 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $173.00 and a 52-week high of $329.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 target price on Insulet in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insulet in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

