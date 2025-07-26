Evergreen Advisors LLC Has $46.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 13.0% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VCIT stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

