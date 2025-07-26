Critical Contrast: Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) & The Competition

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Victoria’s Secret & Co. to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret & Co. 2.69% 37.76% 4.62% Victoria’s Secret & Co. Competitors -6.36% 2.20% 1.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.23 billion $165.00 million 10.72 Victoria’s Secret & Co. Competitors $6.22 billion $365.27 million 60.24

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Victoria’s Secret & Co. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret & Co. 3 5 4 0 2.08 Victoria’s Secret & Co. Competitors 876 4927 5323 114 2.42

Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 14.82%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co. operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

