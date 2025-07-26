Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Head to Head Comparison

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams-Sonoma has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Floor & Decor and Williams-Sonoma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $4.46 billion 1.93 $205.87 million $1.89 42.23 Williams-Sonoma $7.71 billion 2.90 $1.13 billion $8.83 20.59

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Floor & Decor. Williams-Sonoma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Floor & Decor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Williams-Sonoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 4.53% 9.32% 3.95% Williams-Sonoma 14.35% 52.79% 21.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Floor & Decor and Williams-Sonoma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 2 8 5 0 2.20 Williams-Sonoma 1 10 7 1 2.42

Floor & Decor currently has a consensus price target of $90.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.17%. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus price target of $178.41, suggesting a potential downside of 1.86%. Given Floor & Decor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Williams-Sonoma.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Floor & Decor on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; personalized products and custom gifts under the Mark and Graham brand; and colorful and vintage-inspired heirloom products under the GreenRow, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry under the Outward brand. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

