Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $68.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

