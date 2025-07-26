Security Financial Services INC. Has $562,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 649,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 621,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 328,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

