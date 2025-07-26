Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) versus Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Financial Contrast

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) and Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Meat and Smithfield Foods”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $319.58 million 0.87 -$160.28 million ($2.28) -1.60 Smithfield Foods $14.14 billion 0.66 $892.36 million $2.27 10.52

Analyst Ratings

Smithfield Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smithfield Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beyond Meat and Smithfield Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 2 1 0 0 1.33 Smithfield Foods 0 1 7 1 3.00

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Smithfield Foods has a consensus target price of $27.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.61%. Given Smithfield Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smithfield Foods is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Smithfield Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -49.70% N/A -23.00% Smithfield Foods N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Smithfield Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smithfield Foods beats Beyond Meat on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Smithfield Foods

(Get Free Report)

Smithfield Foods, Inc. produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments. The Pork segment consists mainly of its three wholly owned United States fresh pork and packaged meats subsidiaries: The Smithfield Packing Company, Inc. (Smithfield Packing), Farmland Foods, Inc. (Farmland Foods) and John Morrell Food Group (John Morrell). The Hog Production segment consists of the Company’s hog production operations located in the United States. On September 2012 (fiscal 2013), the Company acquired a 70% controlling interest in American Skin Food Group, LLC. Effective September 26, 2013, Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd merged with Smithfield Foods Inc, a producer and wholesaler of pork meat products.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.