iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.16. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $115.59.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

