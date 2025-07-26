Security Financial Services INC. Has $879,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

