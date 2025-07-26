Security Financial Services INC. Grows Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 1.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 659,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.