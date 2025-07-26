Evergreen Advisors LLC Buys 1,206 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 552,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 9.1% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $32,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198,415 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,304,000 after purchasing an additional 540,916 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 206,738 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,842,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,840,000 after purchasing an additional 831,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,699,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,588,000 after purchasing an additional 331,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.34 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

