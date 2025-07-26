Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 1,631 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,693 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $158,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,689,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,356,000 after acquiring an additional 991,022 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $139.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

