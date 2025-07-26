Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 61 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,280.90.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,263.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,183.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,194.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. This trade represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

