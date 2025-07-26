Security Financial Services INC. Sells 2,521 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $961,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,347,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.