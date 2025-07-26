Allium Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,262 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $226.83 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.