SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 768,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,443 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

