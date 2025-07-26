39,455 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Allium Financial Advisors LLC

Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Allium Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

