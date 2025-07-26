Allium Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,633 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,106.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,652,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,081 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,914,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,575,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,561,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,046,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

