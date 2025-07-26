Allium Financial Advisors LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Mastercard by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Macquarie cut their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.90.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8%

MA stock opened at $568.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $432.11 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.91. The firm has a market cap of $518.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

