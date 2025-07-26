Allium Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,522 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,355,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,526,586,000 after purchasing an additional 567,669 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of V opened at $356.93 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.51 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.00. The stock has a market cap of $658.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.