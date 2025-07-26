Allium Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $460,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IWB stock opened at $350.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.34. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $350.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.