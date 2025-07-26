Allium Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,376.28. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

