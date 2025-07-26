Barclays Lowers Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $186.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $270.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Baird R W cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.42.

Shares of MOH opened at $164.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $156.36 and a one year high of $365.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.38 and its 200-day moving average is $296.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

